Synovus Financial Corp Sells 735 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 101,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 413,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,381. The stock has a market cap of $425.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

