T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
T&D Price Performance
TDHOY stock remained flat at $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 82 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. T&D has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
T&D Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T&D
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.