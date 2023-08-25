T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

T&D Price Performance

TDHOY stock remained flat at $8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 82 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. T&D has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

