TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TDH Trading Up 2.5 %

PETZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,458. TDH has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TDH during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TDH by 1,197.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

