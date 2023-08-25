Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Up 3.5%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 349.70 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 344 ($4.39). 57,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 410,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.24).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.06) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.57) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £501.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 335.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 375.71.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

