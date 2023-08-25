Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Short Interest Up 203.4% in August

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the July 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA lowered Telix Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of TLPPF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

See Also

