Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354,786 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up approximately 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $168,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 117,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.23. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

