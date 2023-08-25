Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 755.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $167.81. 3,946,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.73 and a 200-day moving average of $174.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

