Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Reaches $14.48 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $662.81 million and $14.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001608 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002392 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001233 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 971,193,534 coins and its circulating supply is 950,170,580 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

