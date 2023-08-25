The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 218.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $10,435,063 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $284.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

