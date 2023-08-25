The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 644.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.57. 22,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,052. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.15.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

