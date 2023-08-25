The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,421. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

