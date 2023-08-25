The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.05. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

