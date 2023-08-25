The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $823.93 million and $38.23 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,733,995,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,162,364,146 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

