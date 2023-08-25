The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 6,247 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,533.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,472,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,095,860.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $157,047.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 299 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 769 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $21,467.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $91,406.94.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.54. 114,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Joint by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Joint by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 26.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Joint by 22.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Joint by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JYNT. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

