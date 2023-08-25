The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kroger were worth $66,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Kroger by 15.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KR opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.