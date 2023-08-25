The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,992 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 467,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,749 shares of company stock worth $20,536,669 in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

