The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the July 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
Oncology Institute stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Oncology Institute has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
About Oncology Institute
