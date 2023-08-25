The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the July 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Oncology Institute stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Oncology Institute has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

