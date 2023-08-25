The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $153.89. 2,195,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.61. The company has a market cap of $362.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,431. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

