The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

SWZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.57.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

