The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SWZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $8.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
