The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,031,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

