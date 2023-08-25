Theta Fuel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $208.35 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000817 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,257,045,141 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

