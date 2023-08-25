Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires New Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.44% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 96,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,143. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLB

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.