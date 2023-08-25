Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $241.56. 721,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,297. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average of $229.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

