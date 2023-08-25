Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

AXP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.63. 302,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,327. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day moving average is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

