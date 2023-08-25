Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 1,718,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,441. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

