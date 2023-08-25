Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.15. 65,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,596. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.66 and its 200-day moving average is $195.21.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

