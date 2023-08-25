Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CDW by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.
CDW Price Performance
Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.64. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
