Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 938 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $188,493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. 3,005,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,190,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

