Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 344,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $22,077,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after acquiring an additional 982,196 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 113,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.22. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

