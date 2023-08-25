Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 3.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 2,010,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,321,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tilray

Tilray Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Tilray by 2,636.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 414,480 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $86,301,000,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.