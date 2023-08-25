Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPLE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $740,839,660,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period.

TPLE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

