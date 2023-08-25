TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 44236749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.31.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

