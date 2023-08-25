Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 230.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

