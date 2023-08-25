Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.43 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.87 billion and $30.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00005483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018516 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,040.60 or 1.00032865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.40493848 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $28,057,812.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

