Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00005495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.89 billion and $28.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018629 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,087.84 or 1.00081583 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.40493848 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $28,057,812.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.