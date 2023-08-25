Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Compass Point

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,568,902.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 832,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,568,902.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 167,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,883,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,824,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

