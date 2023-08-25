Torah Network Price Hits $0.33 (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. Torah Network has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $28,662.71 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.39884825 USD and is up 9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $32,313.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

