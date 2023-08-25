Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.39 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

