Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 36,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the average daily volume of 13,746 call options.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 28,971,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BB. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

