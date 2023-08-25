TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransCode Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,434.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

