Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.12. Travelzoo shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 145,185 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,936 shares in the company, valued at $75,911,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at $72,836,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,911,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

