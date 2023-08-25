Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $138.29 million and $66,672.11 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,223,775 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

