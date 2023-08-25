Trigran Investments Inc. Has $81.13 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Energy Recovery makes up approximately 7.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 6.25% of Energy Recovery worth $81,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 22.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERII remained flat at $27.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 129,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,139. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ERII. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Recovery

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $826,003 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.