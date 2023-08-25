Trigran Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Anika Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 10.85% of Anika Therapeutics worth $45,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,514,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 367,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 197,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

