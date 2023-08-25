Trigran Investments Inc. Takes Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. A10 Networks accounts for about 0.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares in the company, valued at $296,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,856 shares of company stock valued at $976,575 in the last 90 days. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 1,048,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.