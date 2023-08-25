Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

