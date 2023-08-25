Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after buying an additional 363,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

