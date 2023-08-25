Truist Financial Cuts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $74.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of ADC stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,695.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,800,129.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,859,695.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

