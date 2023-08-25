Trustco Bank Corp N Y Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. 11,573,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,252,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

