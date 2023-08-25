Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 732.7% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSGTF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tsingtao Brewery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

